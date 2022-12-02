PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PTALF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 139,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,898. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

