Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $95,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 111.6% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,139,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $288.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.