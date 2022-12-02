PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.80% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,805 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,773,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,330,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after purchasing an additional 890,999 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 270,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 178,775 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

