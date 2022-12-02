PFS Investments Inc. Has $23.25 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.93. 70,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.