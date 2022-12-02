PFS Investments Inc. Has $24.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,324 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 4,390,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.