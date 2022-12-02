PFS Investments Inc. Has $46.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,249 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,684,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,861,000 after buying an additional 884,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.25. 44,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

