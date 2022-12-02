PFS Investments Inc. Has $60.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 12,935,161 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

