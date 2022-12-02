PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 106,360 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,360 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.77. 45,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,179. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

