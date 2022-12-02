PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 82,808 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 779,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $21,711,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $12,894,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

NYSE LNC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.46. 10,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,777. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.