PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

