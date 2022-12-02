PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ISD opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.