Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 926,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.69. 416,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,781. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.