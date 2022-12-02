Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Up 19.3% in November

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 2.3 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 735,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,604. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

