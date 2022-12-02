PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.20. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 76,322 shares traded.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

