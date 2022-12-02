PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.20. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 76,322 shares traded.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 3.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.