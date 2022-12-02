Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACX. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at about $10,254,000. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Merger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACX remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,995. Pioneer Merger has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

