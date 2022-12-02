Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Sells 37,395 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,395 shares during the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

FUSN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,054. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

