PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $63.33 million and $5.57 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

