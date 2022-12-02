PlayDapp Price Up 1.4% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. PlayDapp has a market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

