Pluribus Labs LLC Acquires New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,470. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

