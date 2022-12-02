Pluribus Labs LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pluribus Labs LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.06. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.