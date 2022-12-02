Pluribus Labs LLC Buys New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.71. 14,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,186. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.