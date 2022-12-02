Pluribus Labs LLC Buys New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.71. 14,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,186. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
