Pluribus Labs LLC Buys Shares of 1,218 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.1% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,765. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $190.32 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average is $229.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

