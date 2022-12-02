Pluribus Labs LLC Has $557,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pluribus Labs LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. 55,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $413.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

