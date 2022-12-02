Pluribus Labs LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Leidos stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. 2,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,350. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

