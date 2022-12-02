Pluribus Labs LLC Purchases 2,086 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.1% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.06. 38,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,252. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

