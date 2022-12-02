Pluribus Labs LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.69. 17,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,104. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

