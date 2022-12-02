Pluribus Labs LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.31. 15,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.79.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.67.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

