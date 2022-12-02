Pluribus Labs LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,819. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

