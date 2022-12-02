PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Update

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXP. Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,255. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 67,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 171.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

