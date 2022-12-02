PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Update

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXP. Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
PLx Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,255. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma
About PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
