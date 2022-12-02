Polaris (NYSE:PII) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Polaris by 24.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

