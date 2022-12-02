Polymath 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $193.29 million and $4.00 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00452886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018892 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.21020659 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,090,653.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

