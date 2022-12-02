Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $194.65 million and $3.85 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00456428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002576 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.21020659 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,090,653.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.