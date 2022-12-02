PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

