PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Price Performance

PPL Dividend Announcement

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

