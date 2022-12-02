Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) versus Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Critical Contrast

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Preferred Bank pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Preferred Bank and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $87.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 44.53% 19.58% 1.87% Horizon Bancorp 33.89% 14.10% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and Horizon Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 5.14 $95.24 million $7.81 9.56 Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 2.69 $87.09 million $2.15 7.34

Preferred Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Horizon Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, documentary collections, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had eleven full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco; and one branch in Flushing, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

