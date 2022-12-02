Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of PRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.80% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

