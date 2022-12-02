Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO remained flat at $1.19 on Friday. 27,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

