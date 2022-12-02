Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.55

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.55 and last traded at $63.42, with a volume of 6434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
