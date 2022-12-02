Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 649.0 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at 11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 10.65. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of 8.84 and a 12 month high of 11.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

