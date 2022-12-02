Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,377. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

