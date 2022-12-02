Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $715,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. 12,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

