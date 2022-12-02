Prom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00026101 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $81.07 million and $1.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00245665 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.41710851 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,993,332.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.