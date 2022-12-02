Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSAG. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSAG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 7,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

