Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PSAGW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

