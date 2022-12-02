Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRSRW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. Prospector Capital has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.