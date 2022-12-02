Proton (XPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $27.99 million and $1.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,887,439,644 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

