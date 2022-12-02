PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.46. 6,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

