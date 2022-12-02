PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

PureTech Health Stock Up 5.9 %

PTCHF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324. PureTech Health has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

