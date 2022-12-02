PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.
PureTech Health Stock Up 5.9 %
PTCHF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324. PureTech Health has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.
PureTech Health Company Profile
