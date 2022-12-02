PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $200.78

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.78 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 210.50 ($2.52). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.48), with a volume of 653,411 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.11) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £904.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,754.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.85.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a GBX 3.73 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.