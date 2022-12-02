Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,552.97 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,365.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,211.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,467.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

