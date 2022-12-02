Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 329 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Shares of VRTX opened at $320.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $323.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.